Jamie Snowden has Pendil plan for Ga Law

Jamie Snowden expects the step back up in trip to play to the strengths of Ga Law in the Betway Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

The Lambourn handler has earmarked the extended two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two prize on February 27 as the next target for the five-year-old, who struck gold at the same level in the Rising Star Novices’ Chase at Wincanton in November.

Ga Law lost his unbeaten record over fences when dropped to two miles for the first time on his Grade One debut in last month’s Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown, finishing third to Allmankind.

Snowden said: “Ga Law will have a bit of a break and the plan is to go for the Pendil at Kempton next month.

“He jumps brilliantly, but by the end of the Railway Fences he was five lengths behind Allmankind in the blink of an eye.

“It was a good run at Sandown though and he was staying on from the back of the last which was encouraging.

“Back up to two and a half miles will be better for him as he just found the two miles too sharp.”

The plan is to go to the Altcar and it will be good to get some more experience into him

A step up to two and a half miles is also on the agenda for Kiltealy Briggs, who is being aimed at the Grade Two Altcar Novices’ Chase at Haydock on January 23.

The seven-year-old has yet to finish outside of the frame in two starts over fences this season, having filled the runner-up spot on his return at Carlisle before claiming third in a Grade Two at Ascot just before Christmas.

Snowden added: “The plan is to go to the Altcar and it will be good to get some more experience into him. He likes soft ground so it should be perfect there.

“He will want three miles in time, as that is when he will be seen at his best – he will be a proper stayer.”