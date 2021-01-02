Jamie Moore posts personal landmark with Grugy success

Jamie Moore celebrated his 800th winner in Britain following the front-running success of Hudson De Grugy in the Unibet Extra Place Races Every Day Juvenile Hurdle at Sandown

The 35-year-old has enjoyed many highlights during his distinguished riding career to date, most notably steering the popular Sire De Grugy to several big-race victories, including the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and two Tingle Creeks at Sandown.

Hudson De Grugy, a relative of trainer Gary Moore’s former stable star, has some way to go to scale those heights, but nevertheless looks a fine prospect judged on his determined display in the Esher mud.

Sent straight to lead by Jamie Moore, the 4-7 favourite was strongly pressed by Hystery Bere between the final two flights, but pulled out plenty up to hill to prevail by two and three-quarter lengths.

The winning rider said: “I had my 799th winner when I last rode a winner, which was about two years ago!

“The horse was very genuine – he jumped good. Josh (jockey’s brother) has done all the work with him, but he has just had a little bit of trouble with a shoulder. It is really down to Josh and Dad, I’ve just had to do the steering.

“He is related to Sire De Grugy and he has got that little bit of heart in him.”

On future plans, he added: “We will see what Dad thinks and see what mark he gets. Dad is good with juvenile hurdlers, so we will let him decide where he goes.”

Doitforthevillage rolled back the years (PA Wire)

Paul Henderson praised stable stalwart Doitforthevillage, who gained his first win in more than two years at the age of 12 when swooping late to land the Read Nicky Henderson’s Unibet Blog Handicap Chase under Tom O’Brien.

Henderson said of the 14-1 shot: “He has been a super horse and a real stable star since we’ve had him.

“He only ran a few days ago, but the ground was too fast – it was almost good to soft, good ground.

“He likes soft ground as he has always been a relentless galloper.

“This is huge for us today as it keeps us in the limelight. He is such a good horse.”

The Venetia Williams-trained Ibleo enjoyed a deserved change of fortune in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap Chase.

Runner-up on his two previous starts this season, the eight-year-old was the 13-8 favourite to go one better and charged home from an unpromising position to score by a length and a half under an excellent ride from Charlie Deutsch.

“I did rather laugh when the commentator said Ibleo is held up at the back, as Ibleo does his own holding up! The idea was to jump out smartly and be as handy as possible,” said Williams.

Like everybody that has a horse at this sort of level, you are working back from the Festival in March

“He is a bit of a cold horse early on. I must admit, the strong pace was in our favour.”

Williams earmarked the Grand Annual at Cheltenham as a potential long-term target, adding: “Like everybody that has a horse at this sort of level, you are working back from the Festival in March.”

The father-and-son combination of Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies took out the concluding Unibet Casino Deposit 10 Get 40 Handicap Hurdle with 3-1 shot Guard Your Dreams.