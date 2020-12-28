Injured Kennedy misses Monday rides at Leopardstown

Jack Kennedy was stood down on Monday
Jack Kennedy was stood down on Monday (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:10pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jack Kennedy was forced to sit out high-profile rides at Leopardstown on Monday after being stood down.

The rider was due to partner Delta Work in the feature Savills Chase on day three of the Christmas meeting at the Dublin track, with Fury Road another leading hope for him in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle.

The jockey suffered a fall at Leopardstown on Sunday, before going on to partner three more horses, but missed the early part of Monday’s card while he had his collarbone X-rayed.

Kennedy was initially given the all-clear to partner Delta Work, but the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board later announced the rider would not be permitted to ride at all on Monday.

It tweeted: “Following advice from IHRB orthopaedic consultant Dr Kenny, Jack Kennedy has been stood down for the day at @LeopardstownRC and will be reassessed tomorrow.”

Kennedy has five rides booked at Leopardstown on Tuesday, including Conflated in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase and Abacadabras in the Matheson Hurdle.

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Kennedy

PA