Honour takes Lingfield Glory

Glory And Honour moved a step closer to an outing at the Cheltenham Festival after proving a cut above his rivals at Lingfield

The Tom Lacey-trained five-year-old had little trouble following up his November success over hurdles at Huntingdon in the first division of the Follow At The Races On Twitter “Jumpers Bumper” National Hunt Flat Race.

Maintaining a handy position throughout, the 8-13 shot quickly put the race to bed when sent on by Richard Johnson down the home straight, crossing the line eight and a half lengths clear of runner-up My Boy James.

Lacey said: “He hasn’t done much wrong in all fairness as he bumped into two nice ones when he got beat in Any News and Isolate.

“Jerry Hinds, who owns half of him with Ashley Head, is very ambitious and he would love to find a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in March if we can.

“He is clearly a stout stayer given the way he has run out there. Maybe we could look at the County Hurdle or the Martin Pipe. He has got a great temperament to handle either race.”

Glory And Honour was introduced at 25-1 for the County Hurdle by Paddy Power.

Whitlock and Nico de Boinville storm to glory at Lingfield (Alan Crowhurst/PA Images) (PA Wire)

Too Darn Hot’s former lead horse Whitlock secured his first success since joining Nicky Henderson when obliging by a length and a quarter in the second division of the two-mile prize.

Nico de Boinville, winning rider, said: “We will have to go back to the drawing board now as he has answered a few questions, but created some more.”

Rose Of Aghaboe (5-2) continued to go up in the estimations of trainer Nick Gifford when rallying close home to deny Now Children by a neck in the Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 “Jumpers’ Bumper” National Hunt Flat Race.

Gifford said: “I was getting a little bit worried when Tabitha (Worsley, rider) was scrubbing him along half a mile out, but all she does is stay though.

“You can see when she is in front she doesn’t like getting beat, she really puts her head down and that was her third win this season.

“We’ve got a soft spot for her after she won the race named after dad (Josh) at Plumpton. ”

It was better than expected, though I did think it might pan out that way

Joe Tuite received more than he bargained with stable stalwart Black Kalanisi (7-1), who ran out a two-and-a-half-length winner of the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD “Jumpers Bumper” National Hunt Flat Race.

He said: “It was better than expected, though I did think it might pan out that way. I told Daryl (Jacob, jockey) just to take his time and sit in behind and wait for the openings.

“We will go back over fences with him now, but I need decent ground and if we can’t find any we will wait until the spring when it dries out a bit.”

City Derby made amends for unseating Paddy Brennan on his debut at Hereford when getting up by length in the Visit attheraces.com Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race to initiate an across the card double for Fergal O’Brien.

The winning trainer, speaking away from the track, said of the 3-1 shot: “It was hard to say if he would have won at Hereford, but the way he has won today, you would have thought he would have been there or thereabouts.

“He picked up a little injury after that race as he got loose and ran into a rail. I’m delighted for his owners as they have been very patient. He will make a lovely novice hurdler next season.”

Becky The Boo (1-2) completed O’Brien’s brace when becoming his 70th winner of the season in the EBF/Quinnbet Mares’ Standard National Hunt Flat Race at Newcastle.