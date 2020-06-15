Hong Kong trip hinges on Dundalk run for Romanised
Romanised will run at Dundalk next week before Ken Condon confirms a trip to Hong Kong.
The dual Group One-winner, who won the Minstrel Stakes for a second time in July, has been below his best the last twice – in the Jacques le Marois and the Prix du Moulin.
Romanised is due to head to stud next year – so should he fail to fire at Dundalk, in a conditions race over a mile on Monday, it is likely to be his last run.
But Condon has been happy with him and is keen on a last hurrah in the Hong Kong Mile.
“He’s in good shape, and we’ve freshened him up since the Moulin,” said the County Kildare trainer.
“The plan is to run on Monday at Dundalk in a conditions race. He’ll have plenty of penalties, but that’s fine, it’s just a long way to go to Hong Kong on the back of his Moulin run.
“We’ll decide whether he goes to Hong Kong or not depending on how he runs at Dundalk. He’s never been on Polytrack before but he’s fresh and well so we’ll see how he gets on.
“If everyone is happy and he gives a good performance then we’ll have a good look at Hong Kong.
“We’d like to go, but it depends on how he runs on Monday.”