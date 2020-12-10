Hollie Doyle scoops another two awards

Hollie Doyle added a further two titles to her excellent 2020 haul on Thursday afternoon, being named the Sports Journalists’ Association Sportswoman of the Year, before being crowned Flat Jockey of the Year at the HWPA Derby Awards

Doyle has enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing fourth in the jockeys’ championship, surpassing her own record for winners in a year for a female jockey, riding a five-timer at Windsor in August and landing a first Group One success as part of a Champions Day double at Ascot.

The 24-year-old also notched another landmark victory at Happy Valley on Wednesday as she became the first woman to ride a winner at the International Jockeys’ Championship in Hong Kong.

Doyle’s exploits have certainly reached beyond the racing world and the SJA recognised her achievements as she beat cyclist Lizzie Deignan and athlete Laura Muir to take the sportswoman prize at the British Sport Awards.

She said: “I’m really privileged to have won this, just looking at some of the names on the trophy; Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe. It’s a big honour for me to have won.”

Doyle soon added another accolade as the winners of the annual Horserace Writers And Photographers’ Association were unveiled.

She saw off her partner Tom Marquand, championship runner-up William Buick and Jim Crowley to be named Flat Jockey of the Year.

Speaking from Hong Kong, Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: “That’s another surprise. I never expected that. It ticks another one off the list and it’s a great way to end the year for me.

“I take it as it comes, but I always aim to achieve to the highest of my ability obviously as every jockey does that.

“I don’t set any numerical targets but I’m always aiming for better and bigger things.

“I’ll have to find a bit more room at home. It’s been incredible.”

Doyle is also nominated for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, with the winner to be announced after a public vote on December 20.