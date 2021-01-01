Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand announce engagement
Top jockeys Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand capped a memorable year by announcing their engagement on social media.
The young duo both enjoyed exceptional campaigns in 2020, chalking up a series of personal landmarks.
Marquand’s good run began in Australia where he landed two Group Ones on William Haggas’ Addeybb. He would later go on to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot on the same horse, as well as celebrating his first Classic win on Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Chrome.
Doyle has taken the racing world by storm this year, breaking records with regularity. Her highlight on the track came aboard Archie Watson’s Glen Shiel, who provided her with a first Group One success on Champions Day, on a card she and Marquand dominated with four winners between them.
She also won the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year accolade and recently finished third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
The pair are currently enjoying a winter break and Marquand tweeted a picture of them on a beach which read: “So err…thanks 2020 I guess?!” with Doyle wearing her engagement ring.