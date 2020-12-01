Henderson lining up dual assault on Peterborough prize

Nicky Henderson is likely to be double-handed with Top Notch and Mister Fisher in Sunday’s Fitzdares Club Loves The Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon – as long as the ground does not turn soft.

Henderson, who is just one behind Henrietta Knight’s record of eight wins in the Grade Two event, holds a soft spot for Top Notch, who is responsible for two of his victories in the race.

However, in Mister Fisher, who is three years younger at six, he could face a very stern opponent from inside his own stable.

“Top Notch is a real friend, he’s been with us for years and everybody loves him,” said Henderson, in a call hosted by Great British Racing

“We have had to stop and tinker with his palate which does take three to four weeks out of your prep, which does just worry me as I would like to have been out a bit earlier than this.

“It did hold us up. He’s done plenty, his weight is good and it’s an ideal race for him – two and a half miles around Huntingdon is great.

“Mister Fisher is pretty likely to join him if the ground is anywhere near good.

“Unfortunately he got stuck in the mud in the Paddy Power at Cheltenham the other day.

“I could wait for the Caspian Caviar (at Cheltenham) next week, but if Huntingdon was genuinely good – I dare not wait another week as he has to have good ground – he would join him, which might make things more complicated for Top Notch.”