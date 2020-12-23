Harry Fry sets sights on Tolworth with Metier

Harry Fry is confident Metier can continue his progression by taking a step up in class in his stride in the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

The Dorset handler has earmarked the two-mile Grade One prize on Saturday week as the next port of call for the talented four-year-old, who is unbeaten since being sent over hurdles.

After making his stable – and jumping debut – a winning one at Newton Abbot in October, the former Andrew Slattery-trained gelding followed it up with an impressive front-running victory at Ascot.

Fry said: “We are aiming Metier at the Tolworth and that is very much the plan at the moment.

“There are not too many Grade Ones to have a go at, so we thought we would have a look at this.

“We just thought that a stiff two miles on what is likely to be slow ground at Sandown will play to his strengths.

I liked at Ascot that when Sean (Bowen) asked him he really attacked the last two in the fashion of an exciting novice hurdler

Although Fry was pleased with Meiter’s first time out effort over hurdles, he was particularly taken by his most recent success.

He added: “He made the running at Ascot, but he does not necessarily need to. He still looked a bit novicey on occasions, but he will be better in a better race.

“I liked at Ascot that when Sean (Bowen) asked him he really attacked the last two in the fashion of an exciting novice hurdler.

“That win was another step forward and I’d like to think there is more to come.”

Misty Whisky, in front, could tackle the Unibet Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton next (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Meanwhile, Fry is considering giving Misty Whisky an outing in the Listed Unibet Lanzarote at Kempton on January 9.

The six-year-old mare followed up her winning return to action at Uttoxeter when taking the step up to two-miles-five-furlongs in her stride at Ludlow.

Fry said: “She is going the right way and is starting to fulfil her promise over hurdles that she showed in bumpers. She appreciated the step up in trip last time out.

“We are mulling our options as she is still rated 120. The Lanzarote is a race I mentioned to the owners and we are leaning towards that.”