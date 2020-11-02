Hales eyeing Aintree Listed aim for Hiconic
Hiconic could have a second attempt at a Listed success over hurdles after she went down with all guns blazing at Wetherby.
The three-year-old made a gallant bid to make all the running in the Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle on Friday, only to find Gordon Elliott’s unbeaten Irish raider Duffle Coat too strong in the closing stages.
Trainer Alex Hales will look at a fillies’ juvenile contest at Aintree on December 5 as long as Hiconic gives the right signs following a busy spell, in which she has run a total of eight times on the flat and over hurdles since June.
“She’s an absolute darling. I was chuffed to bits with her. I thought she left everything out there. She’s as tough as nails, so I was delighted,” said the Banbury handler.
“We claimed her out of a Wolverhampton race and she’s had six runs over hurdles, won four and been second in two and is now second in a Listed race. She’s been a revelation.
“I suppose the obvious target is to go to Liverpool at the beginning of December for the juvenile Listed race for fillies’ only.
“Then she’ll have a holiday, but if she tells us she needs a holiday now, she can have one. She doesn’t owe us anything.”