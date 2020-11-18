Grand Sefton plan for Might Bite

Might Bite is set to have a spin over the Grand National fences with Nicky Henderson eyeing next month’s William Hill Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree

The 11-year-old recorded his last victory at the Merseyside venue back in 2018 when taking the Betway Bowl over regulation fences, one of his four Grade One triumphs that also encompass the 2017 King George VI Chase.

Might Bite has struggled to make his mark over the last two campaigns, prompting Henderson to try him in the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where he thought the distance rather than the obstacles resulted in the gelding’s distant seventh place.

He finished fifth over three miles on his return at Ascot last month, but would be dropping back to two miles and five furlongs at Aintree – something jockey Nico de Boinville is eager to try.

Henderson said: “I’ve put him in the Grand Sefton and that’s what I’m thinking. Nico has always been keen to bring him back in trip, I’ve never quite agreed on that one, but here is an opportunity to do that.

“I think the trip round there will be fine and it will be better than the three-miles-six in the cross-country race at Cheltenham in December. I think he will be fine jumping those fences.

“He loved it at Ascot on his comeback and he has been in great form since.”

Also on course for Aintree on December 5 is Le Breuil, who enjoyed a spin around Newbury with classy stablemates Global Citizen and Kildisart on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old won the National Hunt Chase at the 2019 Festival, but failed to strike in five outings last term and was fourth on his return at Kelso last month, a run that more than satisfied trainer Ben Pauling.

He said: “We needed a lead horse for the other two (at Newbury) and he goes for the Becher Chase at Aintree.

“We think we have got the Le Breuil of old back. It has taken us a while to get him back from what was quite a tough assignment in the National Hunt Chase. Last season was a bit more pulling it all back together. His reappearance at Kelso was very promising.

“I think he will go to the Becher Chase in fabulous form.”