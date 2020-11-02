Graham eyes big-race targets for Aye Right

Wetherby - where Aye Right ran a fine race to finish third in the Charlie Hall Chase
By NewsChain Sport
15:00pm, Mon 02 Nov 2020
Harriet Graham believes Aye Right can win “a big one somewhere” after his excellent effort behind Cyrname in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

The seven-year-old made a gallant bid to lead all the way and kept on stoutly to take third spot behind Britain’s highest-rated chaser on Saturday.

Graham has been looking at options for Aye Right in the next four or five weeks – including the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, Newcastle’s Rehearsal Chase and the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

The Jedburgh trainer said: “He’s absolutely perfect – he’s having a couple of easy days in the field, no problem with him at all.

“It’s early days. We want to see what the handicapper does with him.

“He’s got an entry for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury – also the Many Clouds at Aintree and the Rehearsal (at Newcastle) in that timescale. We’ll be looking at all of those.”

Graham was delighted with Aye Right’s performance, but has also put it in perspective.

“He ran an absolutely fantastic race, but we know he’s not a Gold Cup horse or a King George horse,” she said.

“But he’s certainly the next level down, and I’d have thought he’ll get a big one somewhere.

“He’s small but he jumps really well. He didn’t have that hard a race. He was still jig-jogging when he came in.

“You can’t get near that Cyrname when he’s like that. He’s a joy to watch when things go right.”

