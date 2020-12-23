Goshen given Contenders Hurdle target at Sandown
Gary Moore has his sights on Sandown in February for Goshen after withdrawing the four-year-old from the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at the final declaration stage.
The West Sussex handler felt the Kempton Grade One would come too soon for Goshen, who was found to have a fibrillating heart when disappointing in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The four-year-old was the hot favourite on his first appearance over obstacles since his final-flight mishap in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but trailed home last of the 10 runners, after which the heart issue was discovered.
Moore is now looking at the Contenders Hurdle at the Esher track on February 6.
“He’s fine, but he’s not ready to run at Kempton,” he said.
“Sandown in February is where he’s going next.”