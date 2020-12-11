Gina Andrews taken to hospital after Cheltenham fall
Gina Andrews was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for further assessment following a crunching fall from Haafapiece in the Catesby Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham
Pam Sly’s seven-year-old still held every chance and was just about in front when coming down at the final flight.
A statement from the racecourse read: “Following a fall in the Catebsy Handicap Hurdle on board Haafapiece, jockey Gina Andrews was immediately attended to by the on-course medical team.
“She is conscious and has now been transported to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Further information will be provided by the hospital or parties nominated on her behalf.
“The racecourse team would like to express our best wishes to Gina and our thoughts are with her and her family.”