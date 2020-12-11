Gina Andrews to remain in hospital overnight after Cheltenham fall
Gina Andrews will remain in hospital overnight after suffering a heavy fall at Cheltenham on Friday afternoon.
The rider was aboard Haafapiece in the Catesby Handicap Hurdle, with Pam Sly’s seven-year-old still appearing to hold every chance when coming down at the final flight.
Andrews was reported to be conscious following the fall and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for further assessment.
A statement on the Twitter account she shares with her point-to-point trainer husband Tom Ellis, under the Gina and Tom Ellis Racing banner, confirmed she will stay in hospital on Friday night.
It read: “Thanks to everyone for their well wishes for Gina today after her horrible fall at Cheltenham, she is OK but is staying in hospital tonight. Massive thank you to all the staff and medics at @CheltenhamRaces and @NHSuk for looking after her.”
The amateur rider’s sister, Bridget Andrews, had earlier partnered Mohaayed to finish third in the concluding Citipost Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, after which she said: “Gina was OK when she left the track. She looked a bit of a mess, but she was talking.
“It’s pretty rubbish I couldn’t go to hospital with her, but her husband has gone to hospital and hopefully he’ll be able to see her.
“She will not look pretty for a few days, but fingers crossed it’s only superficial.”