Galileo sister to Japan and Mogul becomes world’s most expensive yearling sold this year

A daughter of Galileo became the most expensive yearling sold in the world this year when fetching 3.4 million guineas on day three of Tattersalls Yearling Sales Book One at Newmarket.

Out of Shastye, the filly is a full-sister to Japan and Mogul, both trained by Aidan O’Brien.

She was bought by MV Magnier, of Coolmore and is set to join her elder siblings at Ballydoyle.

“It is a great result for everybody involved, she has been bought in partnership with Westerberg,” said Magnier.

“She is a very nice filly, she is a very nice mover, like Japan and Mogul. The mare produces great-looking stock and great racehorses, let’s hope she does it one more time.”

Julian Dollar, general manager at Newsells Park Stud, the breeder and consignor, said: “Those are the easy ones to sell.

“The team lead by Mark Grace, the yearling manager, has done a wonderful job. He loves that filly so he will be very sad, but he has done a great job.”

Magnier also splashed out 2.8m guineas for a Galileo filly out of Prize Exhibit.

The dam is a full-sister to this year’s Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather.

“She a very nice filly, Aidan and all the lads liked her,” said Magnier.

“Breeder David Nagle has been saying for a very long time how good a filly she is.

“We are very lucky to have been able to buy her with Michael, Derek, Georg Von Opel and everyone; we are lucky to have her now. She has a great page, she comes from a very good nursery.”

Godolphin got in on the act when paying 1.8m guineas for a filly by Kingman out of Sante.

She was bred by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, and sold by Eddie O’Leary’s Lynn Lodge Stud.

“She was always a queen and made a queen’s price there,” said Eddie O’Leary.

“I hope she is very lucky for Sheikh Mohammed, she is a smashing filly.”