Frosty Newbury calls inspection

Tuesday’s meeting at Newbury, which is due to feature the Grade One MansionBet Challow Novices’ Hurdle, is subject to a precautionary inspection because of the threat of frost.

While clerk of the course Keith Ottesen reports the track to be perfectly raceable at present, the prospect of an overnight frost and possible wintry showers has prompted him to call an 8.30am check.

He said: “We have covered the racing lines on both the hurdles and chase tracks. It might drop to 0C or -1C, with daytime temperatures of 2C or 3C – so pretty similar to today really, with the possibility of some wintry showers.

“We are perfectly raceable today – and the inspection is purely precautionary – but there is no point in being complacent, so we will have a look in the morning.”

The going is currently described as soft at the Berkshire venue, with conditions also on the easy side at Kelso and Doncaster – for jumps action at those two tracks, with Southwell racing on the all-weather.

Wednesday’s meeting at Haydock has already been called off because of snow.

The Merseyside venue was due to stage a seven-race card, but four inches of snow fell at the track overnight, forcing the cancellation of the meeting.

The course tweeted: “Unfortunately due to four inches of snow overnight and substantial rain on Boxing Day, racing has been abandoned on Wednesday 30th December.”

Racing is still scheduled for Market Rasen and Taunton over jumps, with an all-weather card at Wolverhampton.