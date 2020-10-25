Fowler plans Politesse return at Down Royal

Politesse is set to reappear at Down Royal
By NewsChain Sport
14:34pm, Sun 25 Oct 2020
Lorna Fowler is looking forward to the return of Politesse at Down Royal this week, following a pleasing workout on the Curragh.

The County Meath trainer has fine-tuned the six-year-old’s preparation to start her season over two miles on Friday.

Fowler said: “She’s very good – she did a bit of work at the Curragh on Friday, so hopefully we’re on schedule for Down Royal next Friday in a Grade Three mares’ novice hurdle.

“It’s very much a starting point. It’s going to be an incredibly hot race, so if she could just run a nice race and get plenty more education then we’ll move on after that and slightly step her up in trip after that.

“I’m happy with her. She’s definitely a bigger, stronger mare this year.

“She’s taken plenty to get fit – because she got plenty of condition in the summer, which was great. I’m very happy with her.”

Politesse made a winning debut over hurdles at Thurles in March just before the lockdown, having won a bumper there and finished second in a Leopardstown Grade Two at that discipline in February.

