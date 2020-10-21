Fellowes bids reluctant farewell to Onassis

Charlie Fellowes admits he will be sorry to see Onassis go after confirming the Royal Ascot winner is to retire to the paddocks.

The three-year-old filly signed off with a creditable run to finish sixth in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot, for which she had been supplemented.

As well as winning the Sandringham Handicap at the Royal meeting earlier this season, the daughter of Dubawi picked up a pair of Listed victories at Chantilly and Goodwood.

“As far as I am aware, despite my best efforts, she is retired,” said Fellowes.

I think she ran the quickest final furlong as well and proved how good she is. I will be desperately sad to lose her

“She ran an unbelievable race the other day, considering she had won on heavy ground six days earlier. To be beaten about two lengths by some of the best sprinters in the country, and had a lot of them behind her, was a remarkable effort.

“I think she ran the quickest final furlong as well and proved how good she is. I will be desperately sad to lose her.

“She would have made a lovely four-year-old. But the owners have made the decision – and as far as I know, she’s off to the owners’ Triermore Stud.”

Fellowes has pencilled in Chiefofchiefs, who was towards the rear in the Champions Sprint, for the Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster next month.

“Things didn’t go right for Chiefofchiefs. He got far too much daylight,” he said.

“He’s a really difficult ride. You have to ride him cold and bring him through horses.

“If he gets too much daylight, like he did at Doncaster the time before, he loses all interest. I think he’d have run a lot better if we had dropped him further out and ridden him to come through them. Sadly, the draw went against us and made tactics a bit harder.

“He’ll probably head to Doncaster for the final day of the season and run in the Listed race there.”

King Ottokar is to be aimed at the Lincoln Handicap next spring - (Copyright PA Archive)

The Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster at the start of the next Flat season in March is on the agenda for King Ottokar.

Fellowes is convinced a mile is his optimum trip, having mainly campaigned him over further for the last two seasons.

The four-year-old was sixth to Njord in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on Saturday, after being drawn on the wrong side of the track.

“That race just sums up his season. He was dreadfully unlucky,” said Fellowes.

We've mucked around trying to work out his trip

“He deserved a lot more out of it than he got.

“He was drawn on completely the wrong side. He had to switch three-quarters way through the race, and there was a clear advantage on the far side than on the stands side.

“We’ve mucked around trying to work out his trip.

“He’s got tons of boot. A mile is his game, and soft ground. He’ll be aimed at the Lincoln at the beginning of next year.

“There’s nothing more for him this year. He’ll go straight to the Lincoln – and then hopefully we’ll have some fun now we know which direction we’re going in.”

Dubious Affair (right) is to stay in training in 2021 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Fellowes feels Dubious Affair can show her true colours next term too, after failing to handle the testing conditions at Ascot when making no show in the British Champions Long Distance Cup.

“She didn’t handle the ground,” he said.

“We thought she would, but she didn’t.

“The good news is she’s staying in training next year.”

The four-year-old daughter of Frankel had shown progressive form this term, winning handicaps on her first three starts, being placed in a Listed contest and then fourth in the Group Two Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.