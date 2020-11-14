Felix Desjy maintains unbeaten chasing record
Felix Desjy took his unbeaten fencing record to two with a hard-fought success in the Mongey Communications Novice Chase at Punchestown
A facile winner on his first run over the bigger obstacles at Killarney, Gordon Elliott’s charge faced a much stiffer test in this Grade Two heat.
However, the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding stepped up to the plate in determined fashion after making some of the early running.
Sizing Pottsie set sail for home from the fourth-last fence and had his rivals at full stretch, with Felix Desjy coming out of the pack two out.
Leading on the run-in, Felix Desjy (13-8) pulled away to score by a length and three-quarters in the hands of Jack Kennedy.
Last season’s Champion Hurdle third Darver Star, the 11-10 favourite, was eight lengths back in third, never being able to get into a challenging position.
Kennedy said: “He’s gone very relaxed now which is great because if something comes to take him on he’s not tearing away with you, that’s a great help.
“He put in a great round of jumping and I was delighted with him. He’s deadly over a fence.
“I thought Sizing Pottsie might have got away from me a little bit, but my lad loves that ground and he stays galloping.”
Felix Desjy was cut to 16-1 from 20-1 for the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham with Paddy Power and Betfair.