Fallon fine-tunes Ward’s Breeders’ Cup squad

Kieren Fallon has joined Wesley Ward in America to put the finishing touches to some of his Breeders’ Cup contenders.

The six-time champion jockey rode the likes of Campanelle and Golden Pal before their appearances at Royal Ascot this summer, and Ward feels his experience could prove invaluable in preparation for next month’s showpiece meeting at the trainer’s home track of Keeneland.

“Kieren has come over to join is, which we’re all excited about,” said the Washington-born trainer.

Kieren Fallon is lending his expertise to Wesley Ward - (Copyright PA Archive)

“He’s going to help us take Campanelle and Golden Pal into the Breeders’ Cup.”

Campanelle lunged late to win the Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting in June, before beating the boys in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Ward considered a return to Britain for last month’s Cheveley Park Stakes, but decided to wait for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf on November 6.

Ward added: “Campanelle is doing great. She’s had some really nice breezes – she actually breezed this past Sunday on the turf and had a really nice workout.”

Another major contender for Breeders’ Cup honours from the Ward stable is Golden Pal.

Narrowly beaten by Michael Bell’s The Lir Jet in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting, the Uncle Mo colt was in line for a tilt at the Nunthorpe at York, but instead remained in America and has since bolted up in a Stakes race at Saratoga.

He was scratched from a recent Listed race at Keeneland, but Ward could not be happier with his charge as the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint nears.

He said: “I figured it was better to train him right into the race. As good as he is, I didn’t think he needed a prep.

“He’s training fantastic right now.”

Asked which other horses he was looking forward to running across the two-day meeting, Ward added: “I’ve got a really nice colt named Outadore, who is two from two and won the big money race down at Kentucky Downs. His workouts in the morning are beautiful.

“We’ve got Royal Approval, who recently won the Matron

“She didn’t care for the soft ground at Ascot. But she got some firm ground, which she likes, and she skipped over it at Belmont.