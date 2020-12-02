Falberto is Ludlow’s first crowd-pleaser

Falberto won Ludlow’s first race in front of a crowd since February – continuing the fine form of the Sam Thomas yard.

While the result of the Shropshire Mind Novices’ Claiming Hurdle might normally have had limited significance away from those most directly involved, it was of wider note – because it was witnessed by around 600 people, as the paying public returned to the course on Wednesday.

Since racing resumed on June 1, bar two pilot events at Doncaster and Warwick, all meetings have been held behind closed doors – with only essential workers allowed.

Following the introduction of the Tier system by the Government, those tracks in Tiers 1 and 2 can welcome a restricted crowd.

All four meetings on Wednesday fell in Tier 2, meaning an attendance of up to 2,000 was allowed – although Ludlow restricted theirs to around 600, with the aim to allow more for their Christmas card later this month.

Falberto was ridden by Jordan Nailor – and after six months of racing at empty courses, the jockey was pleased to see a few more faces.

“It’s good to have the crowds back,” said Nailor.

“It feels a bit weird to be seeing everyone here that is not normally here – but it is good to have them back.

“You don’t take much notice of the crowd when you are riding, but it is good to see when you pull up that they all there.”