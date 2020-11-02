Euchen Glen in November Handicap mix
Euchen Glen, a Group Three winner on his last two starts, is among 31 entries for the Betfair November Handicap at Doncaster.
Jim Goldie’s seven-year-old has taken the Cumberland Lodge and the St Simon Stakes this autumn – but won a handicap as recently as September.
That success came in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock, and he has gone up 8lb in the ratings since then to 109.
He would have to carry top weight of 9st 10lb in Saturday’s Town Moor feature, on the final day of the Flat turf season, should he take his chance.
Rated just 1lb below is Raymond Tusk. The Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old was well-beaten in seventh place behind Euchen Glen at Newbury last month, but that was his first start since January.
Glencadam Glory, who was sixth in the St Simon, is one of three possibles from Tim Easterby’s stable – along with Aasheq and Bollin Joan.
Hughie Morrison’s Whitehaven and Roger Charlton’s Win O’Clock have both been in good form of late.
Other possibles include Ralph Beckett’s lightly-raced but well-fancied Sam Cooke, John Ryan’s Hiroshima, the Ian Williams-trained Kingbrook and David O’Meara’s Eagle Court – while John Queally’s Arcadian Sunrise is the sole Irish-trained entry.