Envoi Allen headlines entries for Drinmore Novice Chase

Unbeaten star Envoi Allen tops 18 entries for the Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on November 29.

Gordon Elliott’s runner has yet to be headed in nine starts under rules – counting four Grade Ones in bumper company and over hurdles so far – and he made a victorious debut over fences when cantering home at Down Royal last week.

Envoi Allen could now move straight up to the highest level over fences and is one of eight entries for Elliott, along with the likes of Cheltenham Festival scorer Milan Native, and Andy Dufresne and Pencilfulloflead, winners over fences at Wexford and Galway respectively.

Paul Nolan’s Latest Exhibition was a Grade One winner over hurdles and he also made a winning start in chase company at Punchestown last month, making him the chief rival to Envoi Allen.

Honeysuckle was a nine-length winner of last year’s Hatton’s Grace Hurdle and Henry de Bromhead’s charge has been entered to defend her crown, with a total of 12 horses given the option at this stage.

Willie Mullins has entered three, one-time Champion Hurdle favourite Saldier, Cheltenham Festival winner Saint Roi and last year’s Hatton’s Grace second Bacardys, with Elliott also putting in a trio of possibles in Sire Du Berlais, Cracking Smart and Fury Road.

Beacon Edge and Sixshooter are there for Noel Meade along with Matthew Smith’s Ronald Pump and Jessica Harrington’s multiple Grade One winner Supasundae.

Envoi Allen got the better of his own stable companion Abacadabras to win last year’s Baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle and Elliott holds a strong hand again, with Ballyadam, Call Me Lyreen and Eskylane among his team of seven.

Mullins provides nine of the 26 entries, including Cheltenham Festival winner Concertista, Finest Evermore and N’golo.

Cask Mate is one of three entries for Meade and the Ted Walsh-trained Dewcup is also in the early line-up.