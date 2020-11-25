Doyle claims prestigious Sunday Times award

Hollie Doyle has been named The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for 2020.

Having broken her own record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female jockey last month, Doyle enjoyed a Champions Day double at Ascot – including her first victory at Group One level as Glen Shiel clung on by a nose in the British Champions Sprint.

Earlier in the campaign the 24-year-old claimed her first Royal Ascot win aboard aboard Scarlet Dragon, while more recently she has been on her travels to ride at the Breeders’ Cup in America and in the Bahrain International Trophy.

Doyle joins an illustrious list of former winners of The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award, which includes Denise Lewis OBE, Dame Kelly Holmes DBE, and 2019 winner Dina Asher-Smith.

The prestigious awards, now in their 33rd year, are voted for by some of Britain’s finest female athletes and broadcasters including Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill DBE, Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, and Rebecca Adlington OBE.

Doyle said: “I am blown away to have won the Sunday Times Sportswoman of The Year award. It’s been an unusual year in so many ways and I feel very grateful to have been able to do what I love day in, day out.

“Seeing my name compared to the previous winners of the award with the likes of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Dame Kelly Holmes, is pretty crazy and very humbling!”

The British Horseracing Authority’s chair Annamarie Phelps paid tribute to Doyle, saying: “I am delighted that Hollie’s record-breaking success in her jockey career has been recognised at a national level. This accolade is richly and truly deserved and she joins a stellar list of past winners of this award.

“In one of the few sports where men and women compete on equal terms, Hollie is living proof of the fact that female jockeys can be more than a match for the men.

“However, this is about far more than just the boundaries Hollie has broken as a female athlete. Through her dedication, professionalism, bravery, focus, athletic ability and level-headedness Hollie sets the template that all young sports people should aspire to, regardless of sport or gender.”

Hollie Doyle after winning aboard Glen Shiel at Ascot (PA Wire)

The BHA’s chief executive Nick Rust added: “This is wonderful news for Hollie, and for British racing. We are all so proud of her, and grateful for everything she is doing on behalf of the sport.

“Hollie is a phenomenal horsewoman, a true professional and a terrific role model. The frightening thing about her is that she is only just getting started – there truly is no ceiling as to what she could achieve in this sport.

“We will all look forward to following her ongoing rise, perhaps one day to become our first female champion jockey. There is simply no reason why not.”