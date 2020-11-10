Douvan’s brother set to spark interest at Goffs sale
Jonbon a full-brother to Douvan who made 15-length winning debut at Dromahane point-to-point on Sunday, has been supplemented for the Goffs UK November Sale.
The sale, which takes place at Yorton Farm in Wales on Thursday, will offer 74 pointers – and there is no disputing who the headline act is likely to be.
Bought for €140,000 at last year’s Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, the four-year-old has been trained by Ellemarie Holden and was ridden by Derek O’Connor.
“It’s been a bit mad this morning with the phone ringing and we’ve supplemented him for the sale,” said Holden on Monday.
“The sales seem to be holding up well so hopefully everything will go all right.
“Derek thinks very highly of the horse. If it wasn’t for Covid he would have run last season so he was ready to go.
“He’s a bit of a looker all right. He’s a nice horse and from the day he landed in the yard everything came so easy to him, he’s very straightforward.
“We were confident yesterday, but anything can obviously happen.
“I’d love it if he stayed in the yard – you never know!”