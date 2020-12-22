Delight for Aintree as Randox extends National meeting sponsorship

Randox has agreed a five-year extension to its current sponsorship of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

The new agreement will run from 2022-2026 and follow on from the initial five-year contract which runs until next year.

As well as being the headline sponsor of the festival, Randox will lend its name to the three races over the Grand National fences at the fixture – the Randox Foxhunters Chase, the Randox Topham Chase and the big one itself, the Randox Grand National.

Dr Peter Fitzgerald CBE, founder and managing director of Randox, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Jockey Club’s team at Aintree and look forward to another successful five years, when we are once again able to come together to celebrate the Randox Grand National.”

Randox has developed a test for Covid-19 and is currently processing 90,000 a day for the UK Government’s national Covid-19 testing programme.

Tiger Roll will hopefully bid for a Grand National hat-trick in April (PA Archive)

Fitzgerald added: “We are excited for this new era of our partnership, of horse racing, and of society – in which Covid has taught us to appreciate the important things in life – our friends, our family, and our health.

“We very much look forward to the next five years.”

Dickon White, North West Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, which runs Aintree, said: “I am delighted that Randox has agreed to extend their sponsorship for the Grand National Festival for a further five years.

“It’s been a fantastic partnership over the past few years and we’ve been extremely impressed with their operation as well as their dedication to one of sports’ most iconic events.

“At a time when we are facing massive challenges in British racing, it is a tremendous boost to the Jockey Club, and a huge endorsement to the Grand National itself, that a new multi-year deal has been agreed with Randox.”