Definitly Red heads Ellison’s powerful weekend squad

Brian Ellison has the three best National Hunt horses in his care entered this weekend – with Definitly Red topping the bill in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

A previous winner of the Grade Two race in 2018, Definitly Red could only finish fourth behind Ballyoptic 12 months ago.

He was being prepared for a crack at the Grand National last season, which of course never happened, but Ellison feels the long break may have done him some good.

Winning connections with Definitly Red after his Charlie Hall win two years ago - (Copyright PA Archive)

“He’s very well and seems in great form,” said the Malton trainer.

“Because of what happened last spring, he didn’t get to go for the National, so he’s had a good holiday.

“He’s never been a horse we’ve over-raced, though – we’ve always looked after him.”

Definitly Red has been partnered for the majority of his career by Danny Cook – but Henry Brooke will be in the plate on Saturday, with Cook sidelined by an eye injury.

“I spoke to Danny on Monday night, and he’s gutted he can’t ride, but Henry’s ridden him before – so we’re not worried on that score,” said Ellison.

Ellison also has Forest Bihan, last seen beating Kalashnikov in the Old Roan Chase just over a year ago, and Windsor Avenue entered at Carlisle on Sunday.

“Forest Bihan might not go to Carlisle – he might just wait for Cheltenham and the Shloer Chase,” he added.

“There’s a lot of rain forecast at Carlisle, and that wouldn’t suit him.

“Windsor Avenue definitely runs (in the Colin Parker Memorial).

“He’s had his wind looked at since he last ran, his soft palate looked at. His wind was affecting him. He’s been hobdayed, too.

“We had it looked at early on, but we’ve finally had it done. He’s absolutely flying at home and is still unexposed – he’s a very good horse.”