David Maxwell taken to hospital following Wetherby fall
17:56pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Amateur rider David Maxwell was taken to hospital for further assessment after being knocked unconscious in a heavy fall at Wetherby
Maxwell was partnering the Philip Hobbs-trained Zizaneur, who he also owns, in the 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Handicap Chase when he was unseated three fences from the finish.
Soon after hitting the ground, Maxwell appeared to receive a kick from another horse and Wetherby’s clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson confirmed he had been knocked out.
Sanderson said: “David has been taken straight to the LGI (Leeds General Infirmary).”