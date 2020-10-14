David Maxwell taken to hospital following Wetherby fall

Jockey David Maxwell
By NewsChain Sport
17:56pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Amateur rider David Maxwell was taken to hospital for further assessment after being knocked unconscious in a heavy fall at Wetherby

Maxwell was partnering the Philip Hobbs-trained Zizaneur, who he also owns, in the 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Handicap Chase when he was unseated three fences from the finish.

Soon after hitting the ground, Maxwell appeared to receive a kick from another horse and Wetherby’s clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson confirmed he had been knocked out.

Sanderson said: “David has been taken straight to the LGI (Leeds General Infirmary).”

