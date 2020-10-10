Dakota Gold shines once again at York

Dakota Gold landed the first Group Three race of his career with a pillar-to-post success in the rearranged Coral Bengough Stakes at York

Saved over from last weekend’s waterlogged Ascot card, Michael Dods’ consistent sprinter never saw another rival in registering a fifth win on the Knavesmire.

While the six-year-old has not been as prolific this year as last, when he won the Great St Wilfrid, two big handicaps and a Listed race at York as well as a Listed race at Ascot, he is back in great form again now.

Connor Beasley bounced him out of the stalls and he proved his versatility by seeing out the six-furlong trip in testing ground very stoutly.

James Fanshawe’s veteran The Tin Man had travelled noticeably strongly throughout, but briefly had nowhere to go when Dakota Gold quickened and when he eventually got in the clear it was too late, with a length and three-quarters the winning margin for the 13-8 favourite.

“It was a plus when Stormy Girl came out (non runner), that was the only front-runner I could see in the race. It meant that he could dictate, get a breather and go from there,” said Dods.

“Connor gave him a good ride and he just loves it here, I couldn’t tell you why. It’s a good flat track, the best track in the country. He’s never run a bad race here and Connor gets on well with him.

“It’s just played into our hands a bit, we had him in the two races at Ascot, went for the Rous (which he won last year) and it was abandoned. As soon as they moved the Group Three race to here then it was the obvious race to go for, especially with the conditions the way they are.”

There is also a chance Dakota Gold could be back out as quickly as Wednesday in the Rous Stakes, which will now be at Nottingham.

“I’m not ruling it out (running again), I’ll monitor it. There’s only the Listed race at Doncaster at the end of the season, coming into November, I think there’s a possibility we could go for next Wednesday and then call it a day for this season,” said Dods.