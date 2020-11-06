Cross country option for Potters Corner

Potters Corner could kick off his campaign in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham next week.

The 10-year-old gave Christian Williams the biggest success of his training career so far when lifting the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow last Christmas, with his owners famously including Welsh rugby star Jonathan Davies.

Potters Corner was then due to head to the Grand National at Aintree, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he did still claim a victory of sorts because he came home first in a virtual edition of the great race, which raised £2.6million for NHS charities.

Williams took his stable star to school over Cheltenham’s cross country course on Wednesday and could now give him an entry in next Friday’s three-mile-six-furlong event, the first of three such heats run at the track over the season.

He said: “He’s in good form, and we just thought the cross country route might give him a few more options, this season and next.

“Those staying chases are quite specialist, and you don’t want to be running in them every other week, so the other options for him are hurdles or those cross country races.

“He schooled very well – he seemed to enjoy it and he will probably get an entry at Cheltenham next Friday. I don’t think you go into those races first time thinking you’ll win – I don’t know how much experience you need.

“It might give him a bit more longevity, and if he’s badly handicapped you can have a look at the cross country route.”

Potters Corner also won the Midlands National in 2019 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll won the cross country event at the Cheltenham Festival before each of his Aintree wins.

Williams added: “It has worked out well for Tiger Roll – he’s a special horse, but so is Potters Corner.”

The Glamorgan trainer confirmed a delayed date with destiny in the Grand National is the top priority this term, although an exact course to Aintree in April has yet to be mapped.

“Aintree is the main aim this year,” added Williams.

“Obviously he won the Welsh National last year – but whether we want to run there again or look to Aintree, we’ll have to see what the owners want to do.”