Cotswold Chase target for Lake View Lad

Lake View Lad is set to stick to Grade Two company for the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham next month following his surprise victory at Aintree.

The 10-year-old grey defeated last year’s Cotswold winner and subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Santini to give his owner Trevor Hemmings a special triumph in the Many Clouds Chase, named in honour of his 2015 Grand National hero.

Nick Alexander felt Lakeview Lad was comfortable in that class instead of carrying a big weight in handicaps.

“He’s in great form, he’s come out of his race really well. If all goes to plan, he’ll go to Cheltenham for the Cotswold Chase at the end of January,” said the Kinneston handler.

“He seemed happy enough in that company. We’ll have another go and we’ll probably burst our bubble!

“Aintree was very special.”

Alexander had good news about his daughter Lucy, who is on the road to recovery after suffering a serious back injury in a fall at Newcastle last month.

“She’s walked up the gallop each morning and is getting about, but she’s obviously in a lot of discomfort still. She’s in good spirits and keeping me on the ball,” he said.

Lucy Alexander is on the mend after her bad fall (PA Archive)

“She walks quite slowly, but she’s coming out to the gallops.

“She didn’t need the second operation which is great and she’s now had her X-rays and everything is fine.

“She’s got to give it plenty of time which is very frustrating for someone who is as active as she is.

“I would think she’ll go to Jack Berry House in January sometime. She’s having an online conversation with them this week and they will give her some more exercises to do and things like that.”