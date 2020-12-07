Coole Cody among Caspian Caviar Gold Cup entries

Paddy Power Gold Cup hero Coole Cody remains on course to bid for a major double at Cheltenham on Saturday after featuring among 24 horses confirmed for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

The Evan Williams-trained nine-year-old made much of the running in the November meeting feature – and may be given the chance to become only the fourth horse to win the two major handicaps in the same season after Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).

Coole Cody could renew rivalry with the Paddy Power Gold Cup third Al Dancer, among others, while the weights are topped by the Paul Nicholls-trained Master Tommytucker, who has been seriously impressive on his last two starts at Huntingdon and Haydock.

Other contenders include the Venetia Williams-trained Cepage, Brian Ellison’s Windsor Avenue, Nicky Henderson’s trio of Mister Fisher, Champagne Mystery and Whatswrongwithyou and Benatar from Gary Moore’s yard.

The latter has been off the track since finishing down the field behind Cyrname at Ascot in January of last year, but Moore reports the eight-year-old to be in rude health following a recent racecourse gallop at Newbury.

He said: “I’d have to say he’s back where he was. It was great what they did at Newbury the other day when we took him for a gallop, I can’t thank them enough.

“That brought him on immensely, but it also told me he wasn’t ready to run in the Ladbrokes Trophy the following week. This was the next obvious target.

“He’s been very sound since and he galloped well on Saturday morning and will do a piece on Tuesday. I’d be looking forward to him running a good race.”

Moore, speaking on a call hosted by Great British Racing added: “He’s just had lots of niggly problems, nothing very serious. Lockdown didn’t help either.

“He’s no slouch the horse, I couldn’t be more pleased and he schooled brilliant the other day, he loves jumping. He just needs a bit of luck in running.

“I’d like to think he’ll give a good account of himself, I’m very pleased with his work.”