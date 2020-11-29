Cook faces anxious wait on eye injury

Danny Cook is taking time out from the saddle in the hope an eye injury, from which he had only recently returned, improves enough for him to continue his career.

Cook needed 60 stitches in his face following a fall at Market Rasen last month, and returned to action eight days ago.

He rode at Newcastle on Saturday too, taking a fall from his old favourite Definitly Red in the Rehearsal Chase before giving up his mounts at Carlisle on Sunday.

“I’m going to take time out to get myself sorted – it’s just one of those things,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“If they operate, there’s an 80 per cent chance my sight will be even worse, so I need to weigh up all the options.

“Hopefully, I will know more in the next week. If it doesn’t get better, I will not return.”

Responding to rumours he had already decided to quit the saddle, he said: “People are going to say what they are going to say.

“Mentally, I am good to go and I am confident and strong. But the vision is very much impaired when I go into a jump – it’s not helping.

“I have got to look after myself. If I can’t ride at my best, I must get myself sorted. Whatever happens, I have had a good innings and hopefully it is not the end.

“Time will tell. I have just got to take time to get it right, because I don’t feel I am riding to the best of my ability as things stand.”