Colreevy battles to victory in Faugheen Novice Chase
Colreevy dug deep to land the Matchbook Betting Exchange Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick
The Willie Mullins-trained mare was headed two out, but the 5-1 chance fought back gallantly to deny Gordon Elliott’s Pencilfulloflead by half a length in the Grade One feature.
The winner’s stablemate Asterion Forlonge was the 4-6 favourite, but blundered and exited the race five fences from home – one of two fallers among the five who set out.
Colreevy was taking her chasing record to two from two, and winning rider Danny Mullins said: “It was a good performance. She was always very good to jump at home from day one, and the aim today was a clear round and hopefully we’d be in the mix down over the last two.
“I knew she’d keep galloping – she is very tough, not fast – and once Paul (Townend, on Asterion Forlonge) fell, it opened things up.
“But it still wasn’t going to be easy from there – when the other horse (Pencilfulloflead) joined her it definitely helped.
“There is a good programme for mares nowadays, and the Flynns (owners) will be delighted because they will probably breed from her and she is now a Grade One winner in bumpers and over fences.”