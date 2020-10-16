Coleman straight back to winning ways on comeback ride

Aidan Coleman had more than one reason to celebrate the victory of Here Comes Johnny at Fakenham on Friday.

Not only was it the Grade One-winning rider’s first success after returning from a fractured arm sustained in July, but it was also his inaugural triumph since being appointed stable jockey to winning trainer Olly Murphy earlier this week.

Having finished second on his stable debut in a bumper at Market Rasen, the 6-5 favourite had little trouble in going one better on his first start over hurdles, winning by 11 lengths in the Champions Day On Sky Sports Racing “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle.

Coleman said: “It is great way to start everything really, as it is my first ride back in three months.

“I got a very good first ride. The horse took no riding at all. He jumped super and he was very straightforward. It is a great way to start the new partnership with Olly.”

Coleman was quick to praise those who enabled him to return to action so quickly.

“Thanks to everybody at Oaksey House and Geoff Graham (specialist) and Jerry Hill (British Horseracing Authority chief medical adviser),” he said.

“My recovery wouldn’t have been as straightforward if it wasn’t for their help, as it was quite a nasty injury. The fact I’m back riding winners so soon is a testament to them, not me.”

Grade Two-winning hurdler Wolf Of Windlesham (11-1) put in a near-foot perfect round of jumping to make his debut over fences a triumphant one in the Breeders’ Cup On Sky Sports Racing Novices’ Chase.

Trainer Stuart Edmunds said: “He had good form as a juvenile hurdler and he won a Triumph Hurdle trial at Cheltenham. He still retains plenty of zest and has schooled very well over fences.

“It was lovely to see the old boy back, but he had run well on the Flat. I don’t have clue what to do know as I didn’t expect to win this!”

Jonjo O’Neill saw his plan for Carys’ Commodity (4-1) come together in perfect fashion after the five-year-old claimed the Champions Day Form Study On attheraces.com/Ascot Handicap Hurdle by 14 lengths.

Jonjo O’Neill junior was on board and said: “We thought he was a galloper and he probably is at this sort of trip (two and a half miles). He travelled well the last day over three-miles-one at Cartmel, but he just ran out of steam.

“We had planned this race out the day after Cartmel so it has been on the agenda for a while and it was good planning by the team.”

Sir Jack Yeats (4-1) made it two wins from three starts at the Norfolk track to complete a double for jockey James Bowen when taking full advantage of the final-fence fall of leader Fixed Rate to land the Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase by a neck.

Richard Spencer said of his nine-year-old: “We were a lucky winner and I think if the other horse had stood up we would have been a decent second.

“He is a bit quirky, but the turning track here is to his likely. If he is OK he might go to Cheltenham next week for an amateurs’ race.”

Jubilympics (9-4) got the ball rolling for the former champion conditional jockey when getting the better of odds-on favourite Bit On The Side in the Sky Sports Racing Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Bowen said of the Emma Lavelle-trained winner: “She jumped really well, but she is not the biggest. I had one go at her (Bit On The Side) at the last and she stuck on all the way.”