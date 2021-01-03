Cold snap threatens to bite
The current cold snap is threatening to play further havoc with upcoming fixtures as Ludlow’s card on Tuesday and Ayr on Wednesday both face inspections.
Ludlow will inspect at 9am on Monday with parts of the track currently frozen. While the course was unraceable on Saturday there is some hope for warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday.
Ayr’s meeting on Saturday was called off at the 11th hour due to a frozen track and due to another extremely cold night their meeting on Wednesday is already in doubt.
Temperatures dropped to -6C on Saturday evening and are not scheduled to get much above freezing for the next couple of days.
An inspection has been called for 7am on Monday but clerk of the course Graeme Anderson tweeted: “With below freezing forecast for next few days there is very little chance of improvement.”
Sunday’s meeting at Fairyhouse did, though, survive a morning inspection.
Looking further ahead, officials at Chepstow are taking precautions ahead of the rescheduled Welsh Grand National meeting on Saturday.
A tweet from the course said: “We are deploying frost covers ahead of next Saturday’s rescheduled Coral Welsh Grand National – temperatures are forecast to drop towards the middle of the week. Regular updates about the going will be posted here.
“It’s currently heavy with a generally dry week ahead.”