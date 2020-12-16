Bushypark will be back for more soon
Bushypark may bid to continue his winning streak over the busy Christmas and new year period, after completing a 24-day four-timer at Doncaster last week.
Phil Kirby’s charge opened his account when landing a significant gamble at Hexham last month, and a 15lb rise in the weights was nowhere near enough to stop him following up in a conditional jockeys’ race at Haydock exactly a fortnight later.
The six-year-old completed his hat-trick back at Hexham the following week, and made light of a 48-hour turnaround when defying a 7lb penalty at Doncaster on Friday.
“He’s grand and has come out of Doncaster fine,” said Kirby.
“He’ll have a little break now. I haven’t even looked at the programme book, to be honest, but we’ll try to pick something for him over Christmas or early in the new year.
“He’s as hard as nails and doesn’t need a long holiday – he just needs freshening back up again.
“He likes racing at the minute – so while he’s well, we’ll keep going.”