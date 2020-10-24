Botox Has makes light work of lengthy absence
Botox Has defied a 315-day absence to make a triumphant return to action in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham
The Gary Moore-trained four-year-old picked up where he left off in the extended two-mile prize, on his first start since claiming a Triumph Hurdle trial in December.
Tracking the early pace cut out by Allmankind, the 11-2 chance moved into a lead he would not surrender on the approach to the last.
Finding plenty, Botox Has crossed the line four lengths clear of The Pink’N, with favourite Allmankind a further three and a half lengths adrift back in third.
Winning jockey Joshua Moore said: “He won nicely. He picked up quicker than I expected down the hill and he saw it out really well. I was hoping it wouldn’t turn into a test of speed, so I sat as close as I could to Harry (Skelton, on Allmankind) and he hit the hill and galloped out well.
“When I rode him here in the November meeting, I rode him with the future in mind and I took the wider route for the better ground at the time and he was a weaker horse last year. This time I rode him closer and I was quite confident he would give him (Allmankind) a race.
“The Elite Hurdle wouldn’t be for this lad, as it would be too quick (of a return) for him.”
Botox Has was introduced at 50-1 for the Champion Hurdle by Betfair, while William Hill went 33-1 for the same race.