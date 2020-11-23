Boris Johnson gives go-ahead for return of limited crowds

Spectators are set to return to sports venues next month as coronavirus restrictions are eased in areas with lower infection rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that outdoor and indoor venues in tier 1 and 2 areas would be allowed to admit spectators on a limited basis, but did not confirm what the capacity limits or percentages would be.

It has been reported that 4,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity limits – whichever is lowest – would be in place in tier 1, dropping to 2,000 or 50 per cent for indoor venues.

In tier 2, it has been reported it would be 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors, or 50 per cent capacity.

Racing has taken place behind closed doors since its resumption in June, with the exception of two small pilot events at Warwick and Doncaster.

Johnson also said outdoor grassroots sports and indoor sports facilities like gyms would be able to reopen.

A limited crowd attended the first day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster (PA Wire)

Johnson said in a statement to the House of Commons: “Spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing, providing more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls.”

Spectators had been due to be allowed to return to stadiums from October 1 but the Government pressed pause on that decision due to a rise in infections nationwide.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said last week there was “definitely a chance” of some venues being able to reopen on a limited basis by Christmas in the areas with the lowest infection rates.

He later confirmed the detail around spectators returning in a tweet that said: “Sports fans back in stadia from 2nd Dec 4K or 50% of capacity in Tier 1, 2K or 50% of capacity in Tier 2.

“A big step forward for fans as we work towards fuller capacities.

“Thanks to pilot hosts & fans for showing this can be done safely.”

Last Thursday the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced a £300million ‘Winter Survival Package’ of loans and grants to sports which are facing financial losses as a result of the absence of fans from stadiums.