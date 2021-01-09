Boreham Bill claims shock Lanzarote Hurdle verdict

Emma Lavelle and Ben Jones celebrated another notable winner together as Boreham Bill sprang a 66-1 surprise in the Ladbrokes Lanzarote Hurdle.

Having teamed up to strike gold in last year’s Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury with De Rasher Counter, the pair proved a lethal combination once again in the competitive Listed prize.

Held up wide amongst runners during the early stages of the two-mile-five-furlong contest, the nine-year-old steadily worked his way into contention before forging clear down to the last.

Although bottom weight Misty Whisky finished with a flourish, the Harry Fry-trained mare could not bridge the gap, with two and a quarter lengths separating the pair at the post.

Lavelle said: “It has taken me time to work this horse out. We thought he was better going left-handed as he always jumps out to the left. We were looking for slightly nicer ground and that is why we came here last time and that was a cracking run.

“We came here today thinking for a horse rated 132 we didn’t have many options, so we thought we would look at this. I would be lying if I said we came here thinking we had an absolute sure thing, but he has run an absolute corker.

“If I’m honest, they probably went too hard in front, which put paid to Shang Tang (other runner) and probably set the race up a little bit for Boreham Bill.”

Lavelle believes the tactics employed by rising star Jones were key to the success.

She added: “Ben had him in a great position. He was wider on the slightly better ground, which was less chewed up, and the horse loved it out there.

“He had clear view of his hurdles and he has galloped all the way home. He made a mistake at the last when it looked like he was going to win last time and Ben was certain he didn’t want to make that mistake again.

“Ben has been great, He is a good, young rider that is brave and he has had some very good results for us.”

Regarding future plans, the Grade One-winning trainer will let the dust settle before mapping out a target.

She added: “We will have a look and see what is out there. It is a big step up delivering in a race like this. I think we will enjoy this and not make any plans on where we go next, but keep all our options open.”