Barney Roy set for Bahrain Trophy bid
Charlie Appleby feels Barney Roy is the right type of horse for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir on November 20.
The six-year-old, winner of two Group One races in Germany and one in Dubai this campaign – as well as the St James’s Palace Stakes in 2017, is among 61 entries with 22 from Britain.
“It’s a race we’ve been keen to support, and we feel that we’ve got the right horse in Barney Roy to take to Bahrain,” said Appleby.
“He’s got a great profile leading into the race off the back of his Group One in Germany. He’s been shipped out to Dubai already and will continue his preparation there.”
Other Group One winners on the list are Billesdon Brook, Deirdre, Intellogent and Zabeel Prince with last year’s victor Royal Julius also there.
John Gosden finished second in the race last year with Turgenev and will try to go one better this year with Global Giant.
Gosden said: “Global Giant’s in great form. It’s been the plan all year to go to the Bahrain International and we’ve been very happy with him.”
A maximum field of 14 will go to post.