Bangor beaten by the weather

By NewsChain Sport
10:23am, Sat 19 Dec 2020
Sunday’s National Hunt meeting at Bangor has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The going was already heavy at the Welsh venue following substantial rain throughout the week.

Further rain overnight caused the nearby river Dee to burst its banks, flooding the track and leaving course officials with no option but to call the meeting off.

A statement on www.bangorondeeraces.co.uk read: “Unfortunately due to recent rainfall and rising river levels resulting in waterlogging of the track, racing has been abandoned.”

The next meeting is scheduled for January 14.

