Baker branching out in Bahrain
Trainer George Baker is excited about setting up a satellite yard in Bahrain.
Baker, who has enjoyed his best days with the likes of Belgian Bill and Boomshackerlacker, has never been afraid to travel his horses – including for several notable wins in France.
He also won on the ice at St Moritz in February with Wargrave, a recent winner over hurdles.
Friday sees the Bahrain International Trophy run for the second time – with plenty of British interest in the shape of Lord Glitters, Desert Encounter and Global Giant. Japanese star Deirdre is another lining up and is set to be ridden by Hollie Doyle.
“We are hugely excited at the official announcement of a long-term partnership between the Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club and George Baker Racing which signals our long-term commitment to horse racing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we look forward to the establishment of a satellite yard in the coming months,” said Baker.
“We have been very impressed with the commitment and vision of the REHC.
“The quality of the field for the upcoming Bahrain International Trophy is testament to the quality of the racing surface and the facilities on site, and we are excited to become a part of an ambitious and burgeoning horse racing jurisdiction.”