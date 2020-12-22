Bailey ready to take plunge as Younevercall heads for Cleeve

Kim Bailey will send Younevercall back left-handed for the first time in almost five years, in next month’s galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Younevercall led over the last in Ascot’s Long Walk Hurdle on Saturday, proving himself up to competing at the highest level.

The lightly-raced nine-year-old has not raced left-handed since hanging badly right throughout at Doncaster in February 2016.

“I was absolutely over the moon with him,” said Bailey.

“I always said we wouldn’t run him left-handed, but we’re going to have to run him in the Cleeve Hurdle and find out whether he can go that way.

“If we didn’t run in the Cleeve (on January 30) to see we’d have to wait for Sandown or Punchestown (in the spring) – there’s not much else, and they fall too close together really.

“He proved he was up to that level and was only beaten seven lengths, so it was a phenomenal performance when you consider all the problems he’s had.

Imperial Aura was imperious at Ascot last time out (PA Wire)

“It’s a shame, it’s often the case the good horses have injuries, how good would he have been? The owners have been very patient with him – he’s been great for them, and they got a great thrill on Saturday.”

Bailey’s stable star Imperial Aura, a Grade Two winner last time out, will head to Kempton on January 9.

“Imperial Aura will go to Kempton next for the Silviniaco Conti Chase,” said the Cotswolds trainer.