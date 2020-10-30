Apple’s Jade offered for sale
Former hurdling star Apple’s Jade will be offered for sale at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale.
The eight-year-old was an 11-time Grade One winner for Gigginstown House Stud before being retired in March following a disappointing effort when only eighth in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Apple’s Jade, who counts the 2017 Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the 2019 Irish Champion Hurdle and three consecutive wins in both the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle at Leopardstown among her successes, is in foal to Walk In The Park and will be offered as lot 515 on December 10 at Kildare Paddocks.
Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary said: “Apple’s Jade is a very special mare. She was the first mare ever to win 11 Grade One races, a feat now matched only by the great Enable, and we hope that she can mirror what she achieved on the track through her broodmare career.
“Gigginstown has never been about having a National Hunt breeding programme, which is why she will be offered for sale at Goffs in December. Apple’s Jade could be an ultimate blue hen for any serious National Hunt operation.”
Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby added: “It is an honour for Goffs to offer a mare of the calibre of Apple’s Jade. On behalf of all the Goffs team, I would like to thank Gigginstown House Stud for entrusting this exceptional mare to us, which is a wonderful endorsement of our December Sale.”