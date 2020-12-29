Annie Mc in charge at Doncaster

Annie Mc made the most of racing against her own sex again as she ran out a convincing winner of the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase at Doncaster

Since completing a hat-trick at Bangor in February, Annie Mc has been highly-tried in the Marsh Chase, the Old Roan Chase and the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

But trainer Jonjo O’Neill spotted an opportunity on Town Moor for the six-year-old, who duly obliged to pick up the Listed prize in the hands of Richie McLernon.

Casablanca Mix was the early pace-setter, with My Old Gold and Annie Mc close up.

McLernon made his move on Annie Mc as the field turned into the straight, with four fences left to jump.

Cut The Mustard came from last place to challenge Annie Mc, but the 11-4 favourite was too strong and pulled away to score by 16 lengths. Midnightreferendum was eight and a half lengths away in third place.

Speaking from Newbury, O’Neill said: “She made or one or two little mistakes, but she jumped well on the whole.

“She is a great little mare, and they’ve had great fun with her. We went there a little bit tongue in cheek really, but it worked out well. I wish I could have few more like her.

“Her first two runs were fine, but I would say that the ground played into her hands today because it was quite soft around there – so I’m glad they raced (after two morning inspections)!

“That always helps running back against the mares. She has been brilliant for the (owners’) group (Coral Champions Group), though.”

While Annie Mc’s long-term future is as a broodmare, O’Neill sees no reason to retire her just yet.

“We will have to see what there is for but we will have a bit of fun with her because she will be long enough breeding,” said the Jackdaws Castle handler.

“I hadn’t planned on it being her last season. She wants to race – and while she is in good form, we will drive on.

“You would have to think about the new mares’ race at Cheltenham as a target now if the ground was right.”