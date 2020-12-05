Andy Dufresne keeps unbeaten record over fences intact

Navan Races – November 8th
Navan Races – November 8th (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:17pm, Sat 05 Dec 2020
Andy Dufresne maintained his unbeaten record over fences when making most of the running in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Klairon Davis Novice Chase at Navan

The six-year-old built on his winning debut over fences at Wexford to get the better of his two rivals in the Grade Three contest.

Cavalry Master tried to keep company with Andy Dufresne but was dropped from the third-last fence, meaning the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old only had Gigginstown House Stud’s other runner, Embittered, to deal with.

The 8-15 favourite duly showed a good attitude in keeping on stoutly to keep that rival at bay by three lengths. Cavalry Master was 56 lengths away last of the three.

Andy Dufresne was cut to 16-1 from 25-1 by Betfair for the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott said: “He knew he had a race from the last home and I’d say he wants two and a half miles.

“Christmas may come a bit soon for him and he could be one for something like (the Grade One at) Fairyhouse over two and a half miles.”

