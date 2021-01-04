Amniarix takes fast-track qualifier honours at Wolverhampton
Amniarix continued on an upward curve with an impressive success in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Wolverhampton
The Ed Walker-trained four-year-old was a course and distance scorer in November before following up over a mile at Kempton, and she returned to seven furlongs to record a stylish effort in the first fast-track qualifier of the year for All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday.
Ridden patiently by Richard Kingscote, the Bjorn Nielsen-owned daughter of Speightstown picked up smartly when asked from the top of the straight, sweeping to a two-length victory over Shimmering Dawn as the 7-4 favourite.
Dancing Feet set out to make all under Hollie Doyle and kept on for third, another length and a half away.
Kingscote said: “She’s done well this winter and gave me a lovely ride throughout, very straightforward. I just had to trust that she’d pick up in the straight as she’d done on her last couple of runs and she did it nicely.
“I got a nice lead round, and as I say she was very smooth. Although I came wide off the turn, she was picking up nicely.”
Walker’s charge is now qualified for the Fillies & Mares Championship over the same distance at Lingfield on April 2, and while the Surrey circuit would present a different test, Kingscote feels she would adapt to it.
He told Sky Sports Racing: “I think connections wanted to find out a bit more today, see where they are with her and what the future holds. She’s opened up some avenues for them.
“Lingfield is a sharp track, but she’s a good traveller and a well-balanced filly. She’s pretty straightforward and I can’t see it posing a problem.”
The victory was the highlight of a treble on the card for Kingscote, who had struck earlier in the evening through Album (6-1) and My Girl Maggie (6-4 favourite).