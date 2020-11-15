Alexander undergoes successful surgery on back injury

Lucy Alexander will be reassessed on Tuesday to determine whether further surgery will be required on a back injury she suffered in a fall at Newcastle on Friday.

Alexander was riding Chanting Hill in a mares’ handicap chase for her father, trainer Nick Alexander, and was still going well when falling five from home.

She has already had an operation to stabilise her injury and Tuesday’s check up will indicate if she needs any further surgery.

“The week ended on a positive note with Lucy having a successful operation in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle yesterday (Saturday) to stabilise fractures in her vertebrae in her lower back,” Alexander wrote on his website, www.kinneston.com.

“She will be re-assessed on Tuesday to determine whether a second operation will be required, hopefully it won’t be.

“Lucy immediately realised things weren’t right (after the fall) and she was immobilised prior to transfer to the RVI and subsequent scans and then yesterday’s operation. She has always been conscious, lucid and able to move her hands and feet, thankfully no spinal damage.

“Whilst it has been a worrying time, the medical care was first class on the racecourse and we are comforted in the knowledge that she could not be in better hands and we would like to thank everyone at Newcastle, the RVI, the Injured Jockeys Fund and the British Horseracing Authority wholeheartedly for their care, compassion and communication, which has been excellent.”